Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani blamed for eviction of Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani gives explanation | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: People reminded Arjun Bijlani of mistake, now the actor is giving clarification

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani blamed for eviction of Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani gives explanation

New Delhi: People are very fond of watching the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. All the contestants of the show are getting a lot of love and support. In the last episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, a contestant got discharged from the game. The contestant to be evicted from the show is none other than actor Saurabh Raj Jain. Due to the departure of Saurabh Raj Jain, many other contestants were very sad and also showed displeasure. At the same time, Saurabh’s fans on social media have been seen angry at Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani replied to the trolls

People are constantly trolling Arjun Bijlani on social media. Disturbed by this, Arjun Bijlani has made a tweet. Arjun tweeted and said, ‘I won the ‘K Medal’ so that I could avoid the elimination stunt… Later the twist came that I had to choose one, so I chose one. When Saurabh Raj Jain was eliminated, I understood that many people would not like it. I really wanted them not to be out. But yes you have the right to give your opinion.

Troll instructs Arjun

Arjun Bijlani has done this tweet while replying to a troll. Arjun Bijlani was told by the troll, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani chose his wrong person… instead of Saurabh Raj Jain, you should have done this stunt yourself, because weak people are competing in front of you. Were.’

Arjun also expressed grief in the show

Let us tell you, the task given by Anushka Sen, Mahek (mahek chahal) and Arjun Bijlani (Arjun Bijlani) had to be done by Saurabh Raj Jain in place of Arjun. Although Saurabh Raj Jain performed the task, but he could not do it properly and lost. Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal completed the task and remained in the show. At the same time, Saurabh has bid farewell. Arjun Bijlani was deeply saddened by Saurabh’s departure. He felt that he was going out because of her. Rohit Shetty said to Saurabh Raj Jain that you do not disserve at all, go from this show but you will have to go. Grieved Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari hugged Saurabh. At the same time, Arjun Bijlani apologized to him and said that he will try to compensate for this mistake.

