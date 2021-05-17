Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Show Air On TV





Cape City: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who’s at present a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, revealed when the present will air on tv. Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of himself from Cape City. He captioned it, “Began this as soon as in a lifetime expertise known as Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I really feel being part of this unbelievable present. Can’t watch for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Masks off just for clicking the pics).” Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai All Set To Sizzle Display screen With Their On-Display screen Chemistry Quickly? Particulars Inside

Within the image, he might be seen going through his again in direction of the digital camera with sundown within the backdrop. He might be seen clad in a blue lowers and a jacket. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi To Finish In Simply 12 Episodes? Examine Particulars Right here

Examine It Out Right here:

He additionally shared a sequence of images posing together with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

In his vlog, Rahul just lately revealed that he has determined to doc his journey from the present repeatedly. The video additionally featured Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi in addition to Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Abhinav Shukla.

In the meantime, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 can be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed actuality present consists of TV stars equivalent to Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.