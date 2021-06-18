Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants fees

New Delhi. TV’s hottest actuality present Khatron Ke Khiladi goes to knock on TV quickly with the brand new season. The promo of the present has been launched. After seeing this, pleasure is being seen within the followers. Additionally, this time many standard faces of TV can be seen within the present. Through the shoot on social media, footage and movies of the contestants hold showing. On the similar time, this time the contestants are additionally within the headlines for his or her hefty fees. So let’s know which participant is taking how a lot price this time.

Rahul Vaidya is getting the very best price

Who’s getting the very best price in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. That singer Rahul Vaidya. ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Rahul Vaidya is being paid a price of round Rs 15 lakh. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi comes second after Rahul Vaidya who’s being paid 10 lakhs for the present. On the similar time, the well-known TV actor Arjun Bijlani is at quantity three. Who has been made part of the present by paying 7 lakh fees.

Additionally read- Khatron Ke Khiladi: Nia Sharma gained the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi, see her profitable footage

Contestants’ fees

On the similar time, the particular factor is that actress Shweta Tiwari can be going to be seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ season. Speaking about Shweta’s fees, she is being given Rs 4 lakh. Speaking in regards to the fees of different contestants, Nikki Tamboli Rs 4.43 lakh, Abhinav Shukla 4.25 lakh, Varun Sood, 3.83 lakh, Vishal Aditya Singh 3.34 lakh, Saurabh Raj Jain Rs 2 lakh, Sana Maqbool 2.45 lakh, Aastha Gill 1.85 lakh to Mehak Chahal and Rs 1.5 lakh to Mehak Chahal.

Contestant Anushka Sen discovered Kovid optimistic

Then again, if we discuss in regards to the youngest contestant of the present, Anushka Sen, her price is Rs 5 lakh. Lately Anushka Sen has been discovered to be Kovid optimistic. In such a state of affairs, it couldn’t be determined whether or not Anushka would depart the present or not. The whole group of the present has been in bother ever since Anushka Sen turned Kovid optimistic.

Additionally read- First elimination of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’: TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh can be out!

Capturing begins in Cape City

The capturing of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has began in Cape City, Africa. This time too the well-known director Rohit Shetty will host the present. Allow us to let you know that the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was gained by TV actress Karishma Tanna. On the similar time, actor Karan Patel was the run-up of the season.