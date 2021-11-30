khatron ke khiladi 11 fame Anushka sen share her bold monokini look form Maldives. Bold Maldives vacation pictures of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen

bold style of anushka sen

On this photo of Anushka Sen, her fans are praising her a lot. Love is also being showered on this picture of him. Some time back Anushka Sen was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Where Anushka Sen surprised everyone by performing dangerous stunts. According to media reports, Anushka Sen became the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Anushka Sen was paid a fee of up to 5 lakhs for every episode. Anushka Sen has posted another picture on Instagram. Where Anushka Sen is wearing a white and floral swimsuit. With this, Anushka Sen’s hair is tied and at the same time her beauty is seen to have increased even more.

While sharing these photos, Anushka Sen wrote in the caption that good vibes only. Anushka Sen has also told that she is also doing scuba diving here with a lot of fun. Anushka Sen has also shared a video of scuba diving among fans.

Anushka Sen is wreaking havoc here in a mermaid look. At the age of just 19, the discussion of Anushka Sen's glamor has started in the TV industry. Anushka Sen started her career in the year 2009 with the TV show Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Anushka Sen has done many TV shows.