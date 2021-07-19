Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 first elimination is nikki tamboli | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Because of this Rohit Shetty’s mercury rose, the first contestant left from the show

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11′ has started in a big bang. As soon as the show started, the era of dangerous stunts started. Some contestants completed their tasks very brilliantly, while some raised their hands on seeing the task. Although the fans of Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani and Sana Maqbool are praising them a lot, obviously their performance has been good.

Varun-Mehhak was the winner in the first task

On Sunday, it was the first turn of those contestants, whose numbers could not come on Saturday, so the remaining contestants completed their first task first. The first partner task took place in the show, in which Varun Sood-Mehk Chahal became the pair, while the second pair was made of Vishal Aditya Singh-Sana Maqbool. Both the pairs completed the task, but Varun Sood and Mehek Chahal won the task due to completing the task in less time.

Anushka Sen beat Nikki Tamboli

After this came the number of the next stunt, which was a challenge to do in front of Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool. Vishal Aditya Singh refused to do this task, that is, he aborted. On the other hand, there was a contest between Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli, in which Anushka Sen completed the task well. At the same time, Nikki Tamboli again aborted the task. The task involved identifying the animal with the blindfold, which was being placed on their body.

Abhinav Shukla got scolded

Even in the midst of this task of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, Nikki Tamboli got nervous. Seeing him upset, his friend Abhinav Shukla comes running. This angers Rohit Shetty and says that he worries the most about every contestant. Also, it is said that there is a protocol of the show, which should be followed. Rohit Shetty got angry on Nikki Tamboli. He said, ‘There would have been a difference between joking and being a joke. You must have seen this show. There are tough tests like this. It will get more difficult going forward. By signing the show, you will know that this is going to happen.

Nikki Tamboli out of the show

In the end, there was a fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli. Vishal completed the task well. At the same time, Nikki refused to do the task for the third time as well. After this, all the contestants were asked to cast their votes, in which the maximum votes were cast in the name of Nikki Tamboli and she was considered the weakest link. He had aborted his every task. In such a situation, Nikki Tambli was shown the way out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the first week itself.

