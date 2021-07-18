Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 first episode, arjun bijlani, abhinav sharma, divyanka tripathi show their daring side | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The courage of the contestants seen in the very first episode, know how much power is in the kiss!

New Delhi: The 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has started in a big bang. This time there was already a lot of buzz about the show. Contestants were constantly posting pictures and videos on social media. Meanwhile, the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ went on air on Saturday. Fans have become excited after watching the first episode. The show is already getting good response.

Fans impressed by Divyanka Tripathi

Even on social media, fans are constantly sharing posts related to the show. The 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ is also trending on Twitter. Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are being praised a lot. At the same time, many people have started speculating from now on who is going to be the winner of the show. Meanwhile, the picture of Divyanka Tripathi competing with a crocodile is also becoming increasingly viral.

#AbhinavShukla killed his first stunt … many more to go Kaun-kaun Abhinav ko support kr raha hai??? DARR vs DARE FT ABHINAV#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #BindassHarman pic.twitter.com/O8FyGPch4i — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) July 17, 2021

Exactly bro, even my family members were shocked including me too, she Is damn brav#DivyankaTripathi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 https://t.co/b56Wxd2QmA — Devesh Kumar (@Its_Devesh_) July 17, 2021

More than one celebs have become part of the show

Let us tell you, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ show has been shot in Cape Town in Bio Bubble. TV’s popular celebs Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Maqbool, Mehak Chahal, Saurabh Raj Jain are part of the show.

The show will be broadcast on Saturday-Sunday

In ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, all the contestants will be seen doing difficult tasks. Some will lose their sweat and many will complete the task with great courage. Many promos of the show have already come out, due to which the fans have started guessing how difficult the stunts in the show will be. The show will be telecast from 9.30 pm on Saturday-Sunday.

Also read: ‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame Disha Vakani became a thief in this hit TV show, became a nurse and gave injections of laughter to the fans!

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to