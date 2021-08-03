Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Netizens ask Arjun Bijlani to Apologise to Rahul Vaidya | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani made a mistake again! People said- Apologize to Rahul Vaidya

New Delhi: People are very fond of watching the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. All the contestants of the show are getting a lot of love and support. Last week, Saurabh Raj Jain has been discharged from the game. At the same time, Nikki Tamboli has returned as a wild card. On this very social media, people are once again trolling Arjun Bijlani. People are constantly demanding that Arjun Bijlani should apologize to Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya was called a hyena

Actually, the makers of the show had released a promo on the previous day, in which Arjun Bijlani was calling Rahul Vaidya a hyena and Shweta Tiwari a cunning fox. This video became viral as soon as it came on social media and people have become very angry after listening to Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani is constantly getting negative feedback from the audience. People are now asking Arjun Bijlani to apologize to Rahul Vaidya on social media.

Arjun joked in the video

Arjun Bijlani jokingly compared the behavior of Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya to some animals. In the promo, Arjun says, ‘There are such strange and poor creatures here, you will be blown away. Look, she is Shweta driver like a fox, the way grapes are not available, that means if you do not get victory in stunts, then grapes are eaten. Moving towards Rahul taking selfie, he says, ‘Rahul’s appearance is like a hyena. Otherwise there is no such quality in it.

The video was shared for entertainment purposes only, but it did not go down well with the fans of Rahul Vaidya. He has even called it body shaming and asked Rahul to apologize.

Stay in your limits while cracking jokes not only in this show, but this also happened in bb, eijaz was not even asked for body shaming on weekend ka war @ColorsTV APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — vophile) August 2, 2021

Absolutely shameful and so below the belt

Delete this video asap. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/ImaBSfsoQr — Sreeya (@sreeya_reddy26) August 2, 2021

Very shameful @ColorsTV!!

Arjun is very capable of shining on his own, don’t ruin his reputation by giving him such scripts that hurts the feelings of all the audiences! APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — Rohit Rai (@RohitRa01307869) August 2, 2021

Arjun had made a mistake earlier too!

Let me tell you, people were already angry with Arjun Bijlani. Due to the elimination of Saurabh Raaj Jain, people trolled Arjun badly on the previous day. People had called his decision completely wrong. People also gave him the opinion that Nikki Tamboli should have been nominated instead of Saurabh. Arjun had also clarified on this matter by tweeting on the previous day. Even after this, netizens believe that the makers of the show are giving more screen space to Arjun, as he has already been associated with Colors channel and has played the lead role in many hit daily soaps of Colors. Also, people say that he is going to be seen in Bigg Boss, that is why he is being promoted.

