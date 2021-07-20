Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Nikki Tamboli Got Evicted in the First Week and Now Apologies to Fans in Emotional Letter | Quit the task, gave up and Nikki Tamboli was out in the first week; Now telling this to the fans

New Delhi: The journey of reality TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has started and all the contestants are trying to give their 100%. There are many contestants of the show who have been a part of Bigg Boss season 14. The first eviction of the show has happened and Nikki Tamboli, who was famous for her mental strategy in Bigg Boss house, has been shown the way out by Rohit Shetty.

Bigg Boss magic did not show

Nikki Tamboli, who managed to come a long way in the Bigg Boss house, looked bad in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Nikki, who has made headlines due to her looks and looks Aborted 2 stunts of the show. He gave up even before doing the show and the makers thought it right to show him the way home instead of giving him more chances.

Nikki was getting trolled

Nikki Tamboli, who was heavily trolled on social media for not performing the test and having a timid attitude, has now apologized to her fans by posting a social media post. Nikki Tamboli has shared a video of her doing a stunt and said that there was a lot of emotional pressure on her before doing every stunt.

Said sorry to all the fans

In the post, Nikki Tamboli wrote, ‘It is difficult to describe in words because these difficult tasks were to be performed there. I know it has been a shock to all my fans and I am very disappointed myself but in spite of this I would like to apologize to everyone and thank Rohit sir for motivating and guiding me so much. ‘

Apologized to Rohit Shetty

Nikki Tamboli has also apologized to Rohit Shetty for not doing the task and skipping it and said that it was not easy for her as she was very scared before every stunt and emotionally charged him. The pressure was too much. Obviously Nikki is not going to return to the show now but it will be interesting to see who will be the winner this season.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Because of this, Rohit Shetty’s mercury rose, the first contestant was discharged from the show

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to