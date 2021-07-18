Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo Arjun Bijlani caught in cage with cheetah | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani will face two cheetahs, the video will make you stand up

New Delhi: The 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has started in a big bang. This time there was already a lot of buzz about the show. Contestants were constantly posting pictures and videos on social media. Meanwhile, the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ went on air on Saturday. Fans have become excited after watching the first episode. The show is already getting good response. People also have high hopes from Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani is a popular actor in the TV industry.

Arjun Bijlani is very courageous

Arjun Bijlani has shared a video of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. In the video, he is seen doing stunts in a cage between two cheetahs. Arjun Bijlani is seen doing stunts with great courage, without fear. A moment will come in the video when the breath of the fans will stop for a moment. Cheetah will be seen standing near Arjun’s feet, it will smell Arjun’s feet.

Arjun shared the daring video

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun Bijlani wrote, ‘Cheetah!!! Never thought that I would ever go to a cage with 2 cheetahs and lock myself in the cage to take out the flag… guys, the first episode liked aaya kya…’ Arjun looks quite daring in the video. All the contestants are seen silent outside. Arjun Bijlani has been a part of shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Mile Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Dance Deewane’. Arjun is also very active on social media.

More than one celebs have become part of the show

Let us tell you, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ show has been shot in Cape Town in Bio Bubble. TV’s popular celebs Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Maqbool, Mehak Chahal, Saurabh Raj Jain are part of the show.

The show will be broadcast on Saturday-Sunday

In ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, all the contestants will be seen doing difficult tasks. Some will lose their sweat and many will complete the task with great courage. Many promos of the show have already come out, due to which the fans have started guessing how difficult the stunts in the show will be. The show will be telecast from 9.30 pm on Saturday-Sunday.

