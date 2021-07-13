Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Rohit Shetty Asks Anushka Sen Kya Main Bakra Hoon then Took Revenge | KKK11: Video of Rohit Shetty’s horrific torture went viral, put this creature on Anushka Sen’s hand

New Delhi: Fans are eagerly waiting for the first episode of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The makers have started releasing the promo videos of the show and now it is to be seen whether the first episode of the show is going to bring some thriller and excitement for the viewers. Now this new promo has come out in the episode of release of promo video.

am i a goat

In the video, YouTube sensation Anushka Sen introduces her fans to Rohit Shetty in a live video. Anushka tells Rohit to tell her fans that I’m a GOAT. On this, Rohit Shetty is shocked and asks that I am a goat? On this, Anushka Sen tells him that GOAT means Greatest of All Time. On this, Rohit also answers them in his own style.

Rohit committed atrocities

Rohit Shetty tells Anushka that now do you know what is going to happen to you? EGA. Its full form also Rohit Shetty tells Anushka and says that extreme atrocities are going to happen with you. After this, the promo which is seen in the video, hardly any contestant would like to do it. Rohit Shetty puts a poisonous Talentula spider on Anushka’s hands.

The rest of the contestants enjoyed

Rohit, holding a spider in Anushka Sen’s hand, asks her to sing a song. Vishal is also making a video of Anushka doing all this in his mobile. Anushka Sen is singing the song ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka Na Maine Roke Diya’ from the film Devdas in the video. Seeing all this, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla are seen laughing.

