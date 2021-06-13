Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 – Rohit Shetty Is Back With Darr Ka Battleground, Shares First Promo





South Africa: Rohit Shetty has shared the primary promo for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit, who has been internet hosting the present for a number of seasons, took to social media sharing the promo and promising that it will likely be ‘Darr vs Dare’ this season. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Stunning’ Dying a 12 months After The Case

The promo options filmmaker Rohit Shetty sitting in a automotive with a cheetah subsequent to him. He then jumps to a helicopter and says, “This isn’t a traditional battleground. There can be no excuse, no mercy and no give up. There can be concern at each step and our daring warriors will give it an excellent competitors.” Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was ‘Darawana But Mazedaar’ – Watch Video

Rohit Shetty shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 Darr vs Dare. Coming quickly solely on @colorstv #kkk11.” A number of celebrities together with Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez took to the remark part expressing pleasure. Whereas Anupam Kher wrote, “Jai Ho!!”, Shreyas Talpade commented, “Jabarrrrrrjasssstttttttt.” Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Completely Toned Abs in Newest Set of Photos, Followers Name Her ‘Tremendous Sizzling’

A number of of the present’s contestants additionally shared the video on their respective social media handles and wrote, ”That is only the start and the soldiers are all prepared for Darr vs Dare ki journey! And together with our host and mentor @itsrohitshetty we’re off to a smashing begin!”

Whereas the discharge date of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been introduced but, capturing is at present underway in South Africa’s Cape City. This 12 months, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal can be seen collaborating within the present.