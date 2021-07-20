Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Updates: Vishal Aditya Singh recreates frying pan scene Madhurima tuli gets angry on makers | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh thrashed again with a frying pan, Madhurima tuli was furious

New Delhi: Stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has got off to a great start. With the start of the show, the makers have created a controversy. This controversy has happened because of a scene shown in the show, where Mehek Chahal is seen hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Actually, this incident is two years old and it was recreated only.

Vishal Aditya Singh recreated the scene

In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, there was a fierce fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, after which Madhurima Tuli beat Vishal with a frying pan. The video had gone viral on social media. Salman Khan also reprimanded Madhurima a lot. He was even thrown out of the show. Now the same scene was recreated by Mahek Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

This scene recreated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has also become viral. Madhurima Tuli also caught sight of this and now she has expressed anger over it. He has posted a video on his Instagram handle, in which he has told the makers a lot.

Colors TV accused of playing with emotions

Madhurima Tuli wrote in her Instagram post, ‘Humble request to ColorsTV…dear @colorstv my mother is crying since morning, she has diabetes problem and was admitted to hospital earlier also due to the same incident was. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person who happened that incident. Every relationship in the house was toxic and everyone in the same house made mistakes. Please let me go ahead. This is a request, please don’t play with the feelings of my family again and again by showing this video….Thank you.’

Madhurima says that she is being biased

Madhurima Tuli clearly said in the video that many people had made mistakes in the show, but their mistakes are not being shown again and again. Madhurima Tuli says that if the case of her and Vishal Aditya Singh is being tossed repeatedly, then the rest of the cases should also be shown in the same way, otherwise it should not be done. Madhurima Tuli believes that she is being biased.

