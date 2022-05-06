Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal Join Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show



‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor Mohit Malik and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Pratik Sehajpal have joined the action-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. Mohit is all geared up to he a part of the show. Talking about his entry, he shares: “I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action”. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Is a Confirmed Contestant for Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show!

Pratik, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, shares: “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. ” Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia All Set To Join the Stunt-Based Reality Show.

About the host, Rohit Shetty, he comments: “Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will air soon on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 06, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).