Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal Join Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show
‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor Mohit Malik and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Pratik Sehajpal have joined the action-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. Mohit is all geared up to he a part of the show. Talking about his entry, he shares: “I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action”. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Is a Confirmed Contestant for Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show!
Pratik, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, shares: “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. ” Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia All Set To Join the Stunt-Based Reality Show.
About the host, Rohit Shetty, he comments: “Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will air soon on Colors.
(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 06, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).
function loadAPI()
var js_fb = document.createElement(‘script’);
js_fb.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.3&appId=224265671451116&autoLogAppEvents=1″;
document.body.appendChild(js_fb);
var a_fb=1;
document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e)
if(a_fb == 1)
a_fb=2;
loadAPI();
//vdo
(function(v,d,o,ai)ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);)(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/Gadget Clock/vdo.ai.js’);
//colombai
try
(function()
var cads = document.createElement(“script”);
cads.async = true;
cads.type = “text/javascript”;
cads.src = “https://static.clmbtech.com/ase/80185/3040/c1.js”;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(cads, node);
)();
catch(e)
);
#Khatron #Khiladi #Mohit #Malik #Pratik #Sehajpal #Join #Rohit #Shettys #StuntBased #Reality #Show
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.