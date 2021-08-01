Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant saurabh raj jain eleminated, fans annoyed with saurabh elimination | This contestant’s leave from Khatron Ke Khiladi, angry fans scolded the makers

New Delhi: People are very fond of watching the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. All the contestants of the show are getting a lot of love and support. In the last episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, a contestant got discharged from the game. The contestant to be evicted from the show is none other than actor Saurabh Raj Jain. Due to the departure of Saurabh Raj Jain, many other contestants were very sad and also showed displeasure. At the same time, the anger of Saurabh’s fans has also erupted on social media.

Saurabh completed the task, still out

Contestant Shweta Tiwari of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ appeared annoyed due to Contestant Saurabh Raj Jain’s exit from the show. He also expressed his anger during the show itself. Actually, Saurabh had a slave with Shweta Tiwari on the previous day, he did the task well and was completely safe. At the same time, the contestants who lost yesterday were given a fear noose. These losing contestants had to perform a new challenge. In view of this task, the poor performing contestants had to be eliminated.

Arjun Bijlani nominated Saurabh

Anushka Sen, Mahek (mahek chahal) and Arjun Bijlani could not complete the given task properly and were nominated for the elimination test. During this, Arjun Bijlani was asked whether he would like to use the ‘K Medal’ he got. On this, Arjun clearly said that he will use it to remain in the show. He got a big advantage of this medal, he replaced himself with Saurabh Raj Jain. Shweta got very angry with this. Shweta believed that it is wrong to send safe contestants for the task in this way.

Contestants saddened by Saurabh’s departure

Although Saurabh Raj Jain performed the task, but he could not do it properly and lost. Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal completed the task and remained in the show. At the same time, Saurabh has bid farewell. Arjun Bijlani was deeply saddened by Saurabh’s departure. He felt that he was going out because of her. Rohit Shetty said to Saurabh Raj Jain that you do not disserve at all, go from this show but you will have to go. Grieved Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari hugged Saurabh. At the same time, Arjun Bijlani apologized to him and said that he will try to make up for this mistake.

Fans were also angry

Let me tell you, the fans are very angry with the elimination of Saurabh Raj Jain and they are telling a lot of lies to the makers. Fans want Saurabh to return and stay in the game as he is a good contestant.

