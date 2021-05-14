Khatron Ke Khiladi – Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Show Fans What’s Happening Behind The Camera





Cape City: After impressing followers along with his singing and efficiency in Bigg Boss home, Rahul Vaidya has now turn out to be a vlogger. Rahul, who’s presently in Cape City to take part in motion-stunt actuality present Khantron Ke Khiladi, made his debut as a vlogger. He additionally promised that he might be placing in additional vlogs throughout his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Additionally Learn – NCW Takes Cognizance of Shweta Tiwari’s CCTV Footage Exhibiting Abhinav Kohli ‘Abusing’ Her Son

Rahul shared his first vlog on Thursday and it’s from the day when contributors had been all set to depart for South Africa. Rahul recorded this vlog whereas ready to board the flight and introduced followers what their favorite TV celebrities had been doing on the airport. Whereas Divyanka Tripathi was on the lookout for an image of herself and her husband Vivek Dahiya to shock him with a submit when he wakes up, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla had been discovered sleeping on the airport. In the meantime, Shweta Tiwari was studying a e-book and Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen had been discussing ‘languages’. Earlier than Rahul might introduce different co-contestants in his vlog, an air hostess asks them to board the flight. Additionally Learn – Nikki Tamboli Sprinkles Hotness in Sultry Blue Monokini, Will Set Your Screens Ablaze

What provides enjoyable to Rahul’s vlog is undoubtedly his humorous feedback and GIFs. Additionally Learn – After Shweta Tiwari’s Surprising Video, Abhinav Kohli Shares His ‘Reality’ – Watch Video

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s vlog right here:

Earlier, even Arjun Bijlani teased followers with a groupie and joked about ‘posing for the image’ as the primary stunt. The photographs featured Arjun, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, and Sana Makbul with an enormous pink and yellow wall on the backdrop.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape City with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The present is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.