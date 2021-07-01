Entertainment Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 First Episode Date Annouced with the Promo Video Divyanka Tripathi | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi alone is enough against everyone? First episode will release on this day

Written by

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 First Episode Date Annouced with the Promo Video Divyanka Tripathi | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi alone is enough against everyone? First episode will release on this day Khatron Ke Khiladi In the promo video, Sana Maqbool, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli are seen taking a sun bath by the sea. Divyanka Tripathi

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);

#Khatron #Khiladi #Season #Episode #Date #Annouced #Promo #Video #Divyanka #Tripathi #Khatron #Khiladi #Divyanka #Tripathi #episode #release #day