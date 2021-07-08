Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Launch Rohit Shetty Arm Wrestling With Rahul Vaidya Video Viral | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: When Rohit Shetty fought paw with Rahul Vaidya, who got the better?

New Delhi: Fans are very excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but now the waiting clocks are ending. Soon the fans will get to see the first episode of the show. The makers recently organized the grand launch of the show in which all the contestants and judges of the show also participated. The wedding anniversary of Divyanka Tripathi was also celebrated during this launch event.

joking competition

But the most interesting occasion was when Rahul Vaidya and Rohit Shetty started fighting each other during the photoshoot. Although both of them did this only for the purpose of posing for the photoshoot, but in this too Rohit Shetty was seen overshadowing Rahul Vaidya. Rahul Vaidya shook hands with Rohit and then he came in a paw-fighting pose.

Rohit is heavy on Rahul

Rohit Shetty did not have to make any effort to stop Rahul Vaidya’s hand and when Rahul removed his hand, Rohit laughed and patted him on his back. This arm wrestling, which lasted for a few seconds between the two, did not have any competitive meaning, but for the fans, both of them had proved to be quite entertaining for the fans to fight paw.

celebs got photoshoot done

This video of this little funny arm wrestling between the two is now going viral on social media. Apart from this video, many other videos of the grand launch are also being shared fiercely, including Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya and all other celebrity photoshoots. are seen doing.

