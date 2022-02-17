Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 expected contestants list | List of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Rubina Dilaik The first name in this list is Rubina Dilaik. Rubina Dilaik was supposed to participate in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but due to ill health, she was replaced on the show by her husband Abhinav Shukla. Now it is believed that Rubina will be a part of this season but Rubina has denied these reports. Umar Riaz The next name in this list is Bigg Boss season 15 contestant Umar Riaz. Umar Riaz was famous for three things in Bigg Boss – because of his anger, because of his friendship with Karan Kundrra and because of his closeness to Rashami Desai. He made his image out of his brother Asim Riaz and it is believed that now he will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Paras Chhabra The name of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra is also in this list. Paras Chhabra became known for his enmity with Siddharth Shukla and then his friendship in Bigg Boss 13. Also, his very special friendship with Mahira Sharma was liked by the fans. On the finale of the show, Paras walked out of the finale race with an amount of 10 lakhs. Prateek Sahajpal Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss season 15 finalist Prateek Sahajpal's name is also included in this list. However, Prateik's name is also being taken for Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Up. Let's see which reality show he does. Prateek Sahajpal has previously done Love School and Ace of Space for MTV.

Rajeev Adatia

No one knew Rajiv Adatia before Bigg Boss but in Bigg Boss season 15, he made a different identity for himself. Rajeev is a model by profession and Shamita Shetty’s close-knit brother in a relationship. It is to be seen that if Rajiv takes part in this show, then how vigorously he is able to perform stunts.

Dipika Kakar

The next name in this list is believed to be that of Dipika Kakar. Deepika is the superstar of the TV industry and the winner of Bigg Boss season 12. It is believed that Deepika could be a very strong contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and she is being compared with Divyanka Tripathi who won hearts with her strong image in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

donal bisht

The next name in this list is Donal Bisht. Donal entered this industry with the show Roop of Colors TV. Her journey in Bigg Boss season 15 was very short but fans liked her.

Prince Narula

The last name in this list is that of the reality show King Prince Narula. King because Prince has won every show he has participated in. Her list of reality shows that she has won includes MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitzvilla Season 8, Bigg Boss Season 9 and Nach Baliye Season 9.