Khatron Ke Khiladi Season11top Three Contestants Revealed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 The reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ coming on the small screen is everyone’s favorite show. Whose fans eagerly wait. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is getting a lot of love from the audience. Now the fans are waiting for the new season. This is a show in which many celebrities from TV to Bollywood are seen doing dangerous stunts together which are quite dangerous and scary.

The contestants who take part in this show sometimes have to face the shocks of the crocodile, snake to the current. The way actress Divyanka Tripathi has to sit with a crocodile in a new promo of the show. In the second promo, Arjun Bijlani is shown playing the song. Arguably, this time the show is going to give a tough competition among the contestants. Now the names of the last three contestants of the show have also been revealed.

According to the information, some of the contestants of the show have returned to their hometown after being eliminated. Along with this, the names of the finalists of the show have also been revealed. According to the information, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are the strong finalists of this show. And all three are emerging as strong contenders for the title.

Let us inform that the contestants participating in this season are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Maqbool, Mehak Chahal, and Saurabh Raj Jain. .