Khatron Ke Khiladi To End In Just 12 Episodes? Check Details Here





Cape City: The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in South Africa’s Cape City however looks as if the coronavirus pandemic has hit the present exhausting. Reportedly, the complete forged and crew have been requested to fly again to India again on the earliest. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Present Followers What’s Occurring Behind The Digicam

As per a report in Spotboye, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will finish in simply 12 episodes because the contestants and the crew have been requested to fly again to India as quickly as potential. The report cites a supply that claims that the makers have been requested to wrap the shoot because of the coronavirus scenario. “The entire crew was scheduled to return to India subsequent month and tickets have been additionally booked. Nevertheless, wanting on the ongoing pandemic and enhance in COVID instances around the globe the makers have been requested to wrap the shoot on the earliest. Because of which solely 12 episodes will probably be shot and the crew will fly again inside a month,” the supply claims. Additionally Learn – Nikki Tamboli Sprinkles Hotness in Sultry Blue Monokini, Will Set Your Screens Ablaze

The contestants have been scheduled to return to India on June 22 and return tickets have been additionally booked for a similar date. Nevertheless, if sources are to be believed, the contestants and crew should amend plans now. Additionally Learn – Nikki Tamboli Deletes The ‘Melancholy’ Publish, Writes ‘Million Phrases Would Not Deliver You Again’ For Late Brother

To this point, there isn’t a official affirmation on the identical.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape City with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The present is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. All of them had left for Cape City on Might 8 early morning.