Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Finale Date: Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Finale Date: This day will be the last, Divyanka and Vishal get tickets – Rohit Shetty Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Finale Date Revealed These two contestants got tickets to the final

The reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ based on Rohit Shetty’s stunts has received a lot of love from the audience. The season started on July 17 and now it will be the final round soon. There are currently 8 contestants left in the ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 Finale’, which will see a four-way contest.

These contestants are – Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Maqbool, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla. (Abhinav Shukla) and Arjun Bijlani.



The final round will take place on September 25-26!

Fans have long wondered when ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ will end and which contestants have got its tickets. According to reports, the show will end on September 25 and 26. Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh are the two contestants who have got the ‘Ticket to Finale’ at the moment.



The two contestants went to the ‘Ticket to the Finale’

In fact, to win the final ticket, Rohit Shetty gave Rahul Vaidya, Vishal, Sana Maqbool and Divyanka a task in which the contestants were thrown into the net a little above the ground and had to draw flags into the net. . Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh won the task and got the ‘Ticket to Finale’. Now it remains to be seen which of the remaining 6 contestants will advance to the finals and who will be eliminated.



These competitors are out

According to reports, Rohit Shetty will shoot the last episode of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ in the second week of September. Speaking about the excluded contestants, Mehak Chahal, Astha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli have been dropped from the show.