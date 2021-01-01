Khatroon K Khiladi 11 Sana Maqbool Eliminated: KKK 11 Abhinav Shukla and Sana Maqbool Eliminated

The reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ based on stunts is on its last stop. So far, the show of host Rohit Shetty has received a huge response from the audience. Last Saturday and Sunday, two contestants were eliminated in the semifinal week.

Abhinav Shukla was removed from the show for the first time. Then, on Sunday, another contestant bid farewell to the show. Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Maqbool were terrified. All three took part in the elimination round. Meanwhile, two trucks were moving together in a truck stunt. The contestant had to jump from one truck to another and remove every flag that was hoisted there and return to the previous truck.



Sana raised the lowest flag

Varun Sood went to do the task first. He raised the most flags. Shweta Tiwari was second and Sana Maqbool was third. Sana had to walk out of the show due to the low flag. However, Rohit complimented Sana and said that she has surprised him many times with her stunts. She has come so far because she deserves it.



Sana also thanked those who hated her

After the removal, Sana shared a post on her Twitter account. He wrote, ‘My decision to work on this show was a complete success. Thanks also to those who hate me (if you have anything against me). The immense love you people have given me, the support you have given me is so much for me. I admit that I speak less but my words are very important. I love you all. ‘

The top 6 contestants in the finals

Six contestants have now reached the finals after Abhinav and Sana left the show. Divyanka Tripathi has already reached the final ticket. Apart from him, there are Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood.