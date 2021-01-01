Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain and Astha Gill Wild Card Entry – These 3 contestants got wild card entry in ‘KKK 11’

In addition to Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh was removed from Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ this week. Fans were outraged by Vishal’s boycott and expressed their grief. Before Vishal, Astha Gill and Saurabh Raj Jain were also dropped in separate episodes and their annihilation was misunderstood by the audience.

All three competitors were very strong players, but their sacrifices were taken at the behest of someone else. But now these three contestants are making wild card entries in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’.



Yes, Rohit Shetty has announced it himself and the producers have also released a promo. In the promo, Saurabh Raj Jain, Astha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh are seen making wild card entries in the show. Seeing those three in front shocks the other contestants. In the promo, Rohit Shetty is seen saying, ‘So far I think these are the three players who should get another chance.

After the removal of these three, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Mehak Chahal, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbool and Varun Sood were released in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’.

