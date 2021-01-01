Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain and Astha Gill Wild Card Entry – These 3 contestants got wild card entry in ‘KKK 11’
Yes, Rohit Shetty has announced it himself and the producers have also released a promo. In the promo, Saurabh Raj Jain, Astha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh are seen making wild card entries in the show. Seeing those three in front shocks the other contestants. In the promo, Rohit Shetty is seen saying, ‘So far I think these are the three players who should get another chance.
After the removal of these three, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Mehak Chahal, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbool and Varun Sood were released in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’.
