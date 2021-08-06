Khel Ratna Award Name Changed News Anchor Aman Chopra Taunted SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria Says They Have Stomach Ache In Debate Show Used to be

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed as ‘Major Dhyan Chand Award’ by the Central Government. PM Modi had to say on the matter that people from all over the country were requesting him to change the name of Khel Ratna Award. The matter was also discussed in Zee News’s debate show ‘Taal Thok Ke’, where the SP leader targeted the BJP fiercely. Taking a jibe at the BJP, the SP leader said that it has become a habit for them to put their name on the work of others.

The SP leader was asked whether it was right to change the name of Khel Ratna or do you also have a problem with it? Responding to the news anchor’s question, Anurag Bhadauria said, “It is a good thing to change the name, but what has he done. What did you do for the players? Ever since their government came, they have not done anything for the players.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the SP leader further said, “They are not getting a good coach, nor is the stadium built. Putting one’s name on the work of others has become a habit of the BJP. They give their name to the work done by SP in UP also. The SP built Lucknow’s stadium, gave it its name.

Anurag Bhadauria questioned Sambit Patra regarding street cricket, “If there is so much love for the players, why don’t you allow IVCL. In it, the children of the village play. Why don’t you ask your CM about this. Interrupting the SP leader’s questions, the news anchor said, “You are sitting here to ask not to answer, I am here to ask.”

The question of the SP leader continued even after the news anchor interrupted. On this, news anchor Aman Chopra said, “All of them are having pain in their stomach, they are unable to speak. Look at their face, they are all upset. They are telling their rote agenda.”

Taking a jibe at the SP leader, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “The key has been found and it is not going to end. Hit the brakes.” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had tweeted about this move of the Modi government, in which he wrote, “Narendra Modi ji, remove your name from the new stadium in Ahmedabad and name a player.”





