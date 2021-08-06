Khel Ratna Award Named On Major Dhyan Chand Announced PM Narendra Modi Sanjay Nirupam Punya Prasun Bajpai Raj Babbar Reaction On It Punya Prasun Bajpayee also reminded

Khel Ratna Award: As the Indian men’s hockey team reached the semi-finals of the Olympic Games, people demanded to change the name of ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’ award to ‘Major Dhyan Chand Award’ on social media. In view of this, the Modi government changed the name of the award. PM Modi said about this that I had received a request from the citizens of India to rename the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. There has been a flood of tweets on social media regarding this move of the Modi government. The leaders of the opposition and journalists along with the general public are now demanding from PM Modi to change the name of the Ahmedabad stadium.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, referring to the stadium in Ahmedabad, wrote in a tweet, “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, there is a huge demand of the public to change your name from the new stadium in Ahmedabad to the name of a player. Why political gimmicks even in the honor of the players?”

Raj Babbar, reacting to this move of the Modi government, wrote, “It is a good effort to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Major Dhyan Chand was the magician of hockey. The new stadium, which has been named after the leader in Ahmedabad, may now be renamed as well.”

Punya Prasun Bajpai wrote on the removal of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the Khel Ratna award, “Fantastic, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, further Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.” The tweets regarding the Khel Ratna award did not stop here.

dear prime minister @narendramodi Yes, there is a huge demand of the public to change your name from the new stadium in Ahmedabad to the name of any player.

Noted journalist Swati Chaturvedi tweeted on this move of the government, “Excellent decision. Narendra Modi Stadium maybe okay?”



Targeting PM Narendra Modi, SP leader IP Singh wrote, “Modi ji named the oldest Sardar Patel Motera stadium in Gujarat after himself. There is a famous saying, ‘If you do your work, you will lose your character’.

The famous column writer and film researcher, while advising PM Narendra Modi regarding the stadium in Ahmedabad, wrote, “Lage hands, change the name of the new stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister.”

Let us tell you that PM Narendra Modi had tweeted about the name of Khel Ratna Award, in which he wrote, “I am receiving requests from citizens all over India to name Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Respecting his sentiments, the Khel Ratna Award will be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.”





