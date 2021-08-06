Khel Ratna Award will now be called as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, announces Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

As soon as the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal in the Olympic Games, people suddenly started getting attention. After which people in social media started demanding to change the name of ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’ award to ‘Major Dhyan Chand Award’. In view of this, the Modi government has changed the name of this award.

India’s highest sports honor Khel Ratna Award will no longer be named Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna but Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. It was decided to name the honor after the great hockey player after the Indian hockey teams’ stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics. Announcing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is also receiving requests from citizens from across the country to name the Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I have been receiving several requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Honoring his spirit, the Khel Ratna Award will be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.”

Modi tweeted, “Honoring his sentiments, the Khel Ratna Award will now be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Major Dhyan Chand was one of the leading sportspersons who made India proud and honored in sports. The country’s highest sporting honor should be named after him.

The Prime Minister said that the performance of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics has thrilled the entire nation. He said that now the interest of the people in hockey has increased again which is a positive sign for the times to come. Under the Khel Ratna Samman, a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh is given.

Dhyan Chand is considered to be the greatest hockey player of all time. The hockey wizard won top Olympic titles in 1928, 1932 and 1936 during his career from 1926 to 1949. The country’s National Sports Day is also celebrated on 29 August to commemorate his birth anniversary. Anju Bobby George, India’s only athletics medalist at the World Championships and the recipient of the award in 2003, said sports awards should be named after sportspersons.





