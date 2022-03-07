Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Silent in the presence of Russian troops in their town, about 2,000 residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson took to the streets on Saturday in protest and a demonstration of national unity, according to reports.

“Russians go home!” And “Kherson Ukraine!” Screaming was among the slogans, the BBC reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine on the shores of the Black Sea, fell to the Russians last week, with the city’s mayor estimating that as many as 300 people were killed.

According to The New York Times, Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said he had sent volunteers around the city to collect bodies after the attack.

Kherson residents have a message for Putin after Russian forces seized his hometown

Shows videos posted online on Saturday Russian troops are firing into the air Hoping for the procession to return.

According to the Times, protesters began gathering in Liberty Square around 10am.

At one stage, one of the defendants said Climb on a Russian military vehicle And a Ukrainian flag began to fly when the car went down the street, drawing cheers from the crowd, the newspaper reported.