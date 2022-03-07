World

Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports

3 mins ago
Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports
Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports

Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports

Silent in the presence of Russian troops in their town, about 2,000 residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson took to the streets on Saturday in protest and a demonstration of national unity, according to reports.

“Russians go home!” And “Kherson Ukraine!” Screaming was among the slogans, the BBC reported.

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine on the shores of the Black Sea, fell to the Russians last week, with the city’s mayor estimating that as many as 300 people were killed.

After capturing the city, Ukrainians rallied against Russian forces in Kherson.

After capturing the city, Ukrainians rallied against Russian forces in Kherson.
(Ukrainian Armed Forces via Reuters)

According to The New York Times, Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said he had sent volunteers around the city to collect bodies after the attack.

Ukrainians rally and shout against Russian aggression "Kherson of Ukraine!"

Ukrainians rally against Russian aggression and shout “Kherson Ukraine!”
(Reuters)

Shows videos posted online on Saturday Russian troops are firing into the air Hoping for the procession to return.

According to the Times, protesters began gathering in Liberty Square around 10am.

After the capture of Kherson, the Ukrainians protested against the Russian forces.

After the capture of Kherson, the Ukrainians protested against the Russian forces.
(Ukrainian Armed Forces via Reuters)

At one stage, one of the defendants said Climb on a Russian military vehicle And a Ukrainian flag began to fly when the car went down the street, drawing cheers from the crowd, the newspaper reported.

Dozens of Ukrainians have rallied in Kherson against the Russian invaders.

Dozens of Ukrainians have rallied in Kherson against the Russian invaders.
(Reuters)

