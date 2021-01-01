Khesari Lal Yadav 15th Wedding Anniversary: ​​Khesari Lal Yadav Wedding Anniversary: ​​June 12 is his 15th wedding anniversary. He considers his wife very lucky.

Bhojpuri film industry superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has made a name for himself in the country and the world. Khesari Lal Yadav, who once lived a life of failure, is now living a life of luxury. June 12 is their 15th wedding anniversary (Khesari Lal Yadav wedding anniversary). He considers his wife very lucky. Let us know if there are any special things associated with the actor.

Coming from a very poor family, Khesarilal Yadav married Chanda on June 15, 2006. The couple has two children. Khesari Lal Yadav had to sell litti chokha for subsistence. His wife Chanda Yadav used to help him in this work.





In an interview, Khesarilal Yadav had said that if he did not have money for marriage, his father-in-law had sold his buffalo. Khesari Lal Yadav’s fortunes changed only after marriage. He wanted a bicycle but now he travels in expensive vehicles. He gives all his credit to his wife. The actor says his wife is very lucky for him.

Khesari Lal Yadav is now one of the highest paid actors in the Bhojpuri industry. According to reports, Khesarilal Yadav charges up to Rs 40 lakh for his films. He also earns money from stage shows and commercials. The actor lives with his family in a luxurious house.