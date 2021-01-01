Khesari Lal Yadav 15th Wedding Anniversary: Khesari Lal Yadav Wedding Anniversary: June 12 is his 15th wedding anniversary. He considers his wife very lucky.
In an interview, Khesarilal Yadav had said that if he did not have money for marriage, his father-in-law had sold his buffalo. Khesari Lal Yadav’s fortunes changed only after marriage. He wanted a bicycle but now he travels in expensive vehicles. He gives all his credit to his wife. The actor says his wife is very lucky for him.
Khesari Lal Yadav is now one of the highest paid actors in the Bhojpuri industry. According to reports, Khesarilal Yadav charges up to Rs 40 lakh for his films. He also earns money from stage shows and commercials. The actor lives with his family in a luxurious house.
