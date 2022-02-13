Entertainment

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh will pair again with new Holi song

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are going to bring a new song for the fans on the occasion of Holi, whose poster has been shared by the actress on social media.

Bhojpuri cinema’s superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is well-liked by the fans. The actor’s acting and his songs are also very much liked by the fans. In the last few years, the craze of Bhojpuri films and songs is increasing. The craze of Bhojpuri actors among the audience is worth watching. Meanwhile, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are going to bring a surprise for the fans. Both are soon taking Holi songs for the fans. He is making a lot of headlines with his new Holi song.

As in Bhojpuri industry, new songs are prepared on every festival occasion. At the same time, when there is a chance of a festival like Holi, how can the Bhojpuri industry be left behind. In this sequence, the top pair of Bhojpuri world i.e. Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are once again bringing a new song of Holi, which has been announced by the actress herself.

The actress has given this information by sharing the poster on her Instagram handle. He has written in the caption with this poster ‘Biggest Holi Song Ever’.

Let me tell you, ‘Bawal Karenge’ is written with this poster released. This Holi Song is sung by Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in their own voice. At the same time, it can be seen in this poster that Akshara is sitting on Khesari’s shoulder. This cool style of Akshara Singh is being liked by the fans.

Although the actress has not yet disclosed when this song will be released. But the fans are looking very excited about this song. One of his fans has written in the comment, ‘What is the matter, it is not waiting’.

Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are one of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri cinema and audience. Let me tell you, last year, Bhojpuri version of Badshah’s ‘Pani-Pani’ song came, in which Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh were seen with Badshah. This song was a huge hit on the internet. Along with this, there were also reports in the media that Akshara Singh is going to step into Bollywood soon.


#Khesari #Lal #Yadav #Akshara #Singh #pair #Holi #song

