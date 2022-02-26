Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singhs new song Pithaiya released viral crossed the 3 million mark on YouTube

As soon as the festival of Holi comes, the process of Bhojpuri songs starts. At the same time, the songs of Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Khesari Lal Yadav always remain in the shadows. Meanwhile, another new song of his has been released, which has started rocking YouTube with the release. The name of this song of his is ‘Pithaiya’, in which Akshara Singh is also with him.

This song of Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh was released on 22 February and in just three days this song has started trending on YouTube. This video song has got more than 30 lakh views so far. With this, this song of his has been liked by more than 2 lakh people. This Holi song of Akshara and Khesari is making a big splash.

Let me tell you, this Bhojpuri Holi Song ‘Pithaiya’ has been released on Blue Beat Bhojpuri YouTube channel. This entire song is in Khati Bhojpuriya style. It can be seen in the song that Khesari and Akshara remain brother-in-law. In this song of Holi, brother-in-law and sister-in-law’s laughter is being seen. Along with this, people are also getting to see the vigorous dance moves and expressions of Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

At the same time, this song has been written by Akhilesh Kashyap and its music is given by Chhotu Rawat. Along with this, this song has been produced by Ishaan-Vivek and directed by Aryan Dev.

Earlier, Khesari Lal had informed about the release of this song on his Instagram handle. He shared a video clip of this song with the fans. Along with this, it was written in the caption ‘Let’s take the teaser bhi aa gaya pithaiya ka .. the rest of the whole song will come on Blue Beat Bhojpuri YouTube YouTube channel in the early hours of 22 at 6:45 am. Ok! It’s Holi’.

Significantly, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh were recently seen in the music video ‘Pani Pani’, through this video both were seen together after about 6 years. After this music video, both are continuously giving hit songs one after the other. Fans are also liking their pair very much.