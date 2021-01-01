Khesari Lal Yadav criminal complaint: Khesari Lal Yadav case: Criminal complaint filed against Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav for creating obscene material

Famous Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesarilal Yadav has been charged under sections 292, 294 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code for making “obscene songs” and songs about women. Surjit Singh, head of Sanatan Seva Foundation, on Thursday (June 10) filed a criminal case against a 35-year-old singer from Maharashtra.

In his complaint, Surjit Singh said, “Yadav makes ‘obscene songs’ and videos for the purpose of making money. The complainant has referred to Yadav’s recently released song ‘Aunty Ke Bachi Sapna Sapna Mein Aati Hai’. Surjeet Singh said, “These songs are hurting the dignity of women in the society.” The complainant has also submitted screenshot evidence. Singh has demanded strict action against Yadav.



Even before this, Khesarilal Yadav has been embroiled in several allegations. In March 2021, film director Rajkumar Pandey accused Khesarilal Yadav of threatening and behaving rudely. Yadav also hurled insults and threats at the director on social media. A case was later registered against him in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

