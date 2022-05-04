Khesari lal yadav daughter threatened to rape Pawan Singh wrote fb post for CM Nitish kumar.

Pawan Singh wrote

The way the poison of casteism is being sown through songs and music should be curbed. He further writes that otherwise the prestige of Bihar cannot be saved neither at the religious level nor at the social level nor at the political level.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged

Urging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Pawan Singh has further written that in order not to spread caste frenzy in Bihar due to some Bhojpuri speaking artists, you are requested to bring a law in Bihar soon through the cabinet.

dignity of bhojpuri

So that the dignity of Bhojpuri can be saved for the existence of Bihar. Let us inform that Khesari, while demanding justice for his own family, wrote that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish ji and the state police are requested to take action on this mentally deranged and poisonous person.

I will get justice- Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari further said that along with abusing me, my wife and daughter have also been threatened with rape. Hopefully I will get justice and strict action will be taken against the guilty. Khesari has written that I leave it to my fans to decide what I will do against them.