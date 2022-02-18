Khesari Lal Yadav jumped in Bhaiya controversy said watch this video for those who speak wrongly about Biharis

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given a controversial statement regarding Biharis. Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has made a tweet replying to this statement of his.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently gave a statement regarding the brother of UP, Bihar, Delhi. A lot of politics is being done on this statement of his. On the other hand, Channi clarified about this statement and said that his statement is being distorted. At the same time, he also said that Punjab belongs to the people of other states as much as it belongs to the Punjabis. Along with the politicians, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has also jumped in the middle in this matter.

Khesari Lal Yadav has made a tweet attacking this statement of Charanjit Singh Channi. He has also shared a video with this tweet. It is also written, ‘Those who are trending and famous for wrong words about Biharis, see this clash of Biharis from Punjab. are fine’.

While supporting the actor, his fans are also commenting fiercely. Along with this, they are also expressing their displeasure over this wrong statement given on Biharis. In this sequence, a user named Abhay Raj has written in the comment, ‘Ye yesterday burn a Bihari heavy on everyone. Jio Khesari Lal Yadav Bhaiya Love You.

With this, a user named Sandeep Yadav, while showering love on Khesari Lal Yadav, wrote ‘Kya baat hai Khesari Bhaiya love you’. So a user named Vijay Kumar said ‘exactly right’.

In this era of trending and famous hokey saying wrong words about Bihari, saw this clash, Punjab Wala Bihari Ke. ok! ? pic.twitter.com/I2UfxBJo2U — Khesari Lal Yadav (Khesari) (@khesariLY) February 18, 2022

Let us tell you, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently reached Punjab to campaign for the assembly elections. At the same time, CM Channi, who was present with Priyanka in a public meeting, said that Priyanka is the daughter-in-law of Punjabis, all Punjabis should unite, those who want to come here from UP, Bihar and Delhi and rule them are not successful. Let it happen’.

At the same time, he said in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that ‘don’t allow brothers to rule you’. After this statement of Channi, there has been a tremendous uproar and fiercely ‘Bhaiya controversy’ has started. However, he later clarified that the statement made by him has been distorted by the opposition parties and the media.