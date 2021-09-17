Khesari Lal Yadav: Khesari Lal Yadav and Sahar Afsha’s new film ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ was released on the big screen today. The film has got a bumper opening and all the shows have been housefull with the release. There is a lot of excitement in the audience about this film. Like Khesari’s songs, people are loving the film.

