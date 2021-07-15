Entertainment

Khesari Lal Yadav Latest Song Babu Aao Na Getting Viral on Social Media Girlfriend Getting Married | Khesari Lal Yadav kept doing babu-babu at the door, started taking ‘girlfriend’ from someone else inside

39 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Khesari Lal Yadav Latest Song Babu Aao Na Getting Viral on Social Media Girlfriend Getting Married | Khesari Lal Yadav kept doing babu-babu at the door, started taking ‘girlfriend’ from someone else inside
Written by admin
Khesari Lal Yadav Latest Song Babu Aao Na Getting Viral on Social Media Girlfriend Getting Married | Khesari Lal Yadav kept doing babu-babu at the door, started taking ‘girlfriend’ from someone else inside

Khesari Lal Yadav Latest Song Babu Aao Na Getting Viral on Social Media Girlfriend Getting Married | Khesari Lal Yadav kept doing babu-babu at the door, started taking ‘girlfriend’ from someone else inside

Khesari Lal Yadav

This new music video of Khesari Lal Yadav ‘Babu Aao Na’ has been released recently and within just 2 days this song has been viewed more than 70 lakh times.

Khesari Lal Yadav kept doing Babu-Babu at the door, started taking rounds from someone else inside 'Girlfriend'

Khesari Lal Yadav

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Khesari #Lal #Yadav #Latest #Song #Babu #Aao #Viral #Social #Media #Girlfriend #Married #Khesari #Lal #Yadav #babubabu #door #started #girlfriend

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment