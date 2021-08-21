Khesari Lal Yadav Movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke First Look: The first look of the movie ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ has come out, which is going viral.
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri song ‘Mobile Cover’ is making a fuss
It is worth noting that Khesari Lal Yadav’s big films have come out in the last 3 years, ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 3’, ‘Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye’. Producers Abhay Sinha and Nishant Ujjwal are associated with these big and superhit films. So people’s expectations are also getting higher from this film. Along with Khesari Lal Yadav, Abhay Sinha and Nishant Ujjwal, Rajneesh Mishra is also seen. Rajneesh Mishra and Khesari Lal Yadav have given successful films like ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 1’, ‘Main Sehra Bandh Ke Anga’, ‘Damru’, ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 3’. And now both of them will be seen in the movie ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, whose songs and music will also be grand. The lyricist of the film is Rajneesh Mishra himself, along with Pyare Lal Yadav and Ashutosh Tiwari who have also composed the lyrics of the film. Ranjan Sinha and Sarvesh Kashyap are the PROs. The choreographer is Rinke Gupta. The art is by Anil Kumar Singh. DOP is Mahesh Sharma.
Khesari Lal Yadav’s amazing performance in the Bhojpuri song ‘Bapu Ki Banduk’
#Khesari #Lal #Yadav #Movie #Chori #Chori #Chupke #Chupke #Movie #Chori #Chori #Chupke #Chupke #movie #Chori #Chori #Chupke #Chupke #viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.