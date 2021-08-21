Khesari Lal Yadav Movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke First Look: The first look of the movie ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ has come out, which is going viral.

Director Rajneesh Mishra and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav are all set to hit the Bhojpuri box office once again. Today, the first look of his film ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ has come out, which is going viral. The film is produced by Abhay Sinha, Shivanshu Pandey and Nishant Ujjwal. The film is produced by Yashi Films and Nebula Films Ltd. Put together. Sahar Afsa Khesari, a beautiful actress from the south, will be seen in the film with Lal Yadav.

‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ is a romantic film shot in a spectacular place in London, Oxford, Howard, Cambridge, London Eye, London Bridge, Windsor Palace, London Central. It also appears in movie posters. Music director, Reuters and director Rajneesh Mishra claimed that his film will set the trend of romantic films in Bhojpuri. The audience will feel new to the film. People from the Bhojpuri community are living all over the world today, so our story will also be global. It’s a shame. Today the new concept has tried to make a great film with the same global story. Hope everybody enjoys it.



It is worth noting that Khesari Lal Yadav’s big films have come out in the last 3 years, ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 3’, ‘Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye’. Producers Abhay Sinha and Nishant Ujjwal are associated with these big and superhit films. So people’s expectations are also getting higher from this film. Along with Khesari Lal Yadav, Abhay Sinha and Nishant Ujjwal, Rajneesh Mishra is also seen. Rajneesh Mishra and Khesari Lal Yadav have given successful films like ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 1’, ‘Main Sehra Bandh Ke Anga’, ‘Damru’, ‘Henna Lagna Ke Rakhna 3’. And now both of them will be seen in the movie ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, whose songs and music will also be grand. The lyricist of the film is Rajneesh Mishra himself, along with Pyare Lal Yadav and Ashutosh Tiwari who have also composed the lyrics of the film. Ranjan Sinha and Sarvesh Kashyap are the PROs. The choreographer is Rinke Gupta. The art is by Anil Kumar Singh. DOP is Mahesh Sharma.