Khesari Lal Yadav Released Bhojpuri version of Jai Jai Shivshankar | Khesari Lal Yadav released Bhojpuri version of ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’, get ready to get drunk

Khesari Lal Yadav Released Bhojpuri version of Jai Jai Shivshankar

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry superstar Khesari Lal Yadav definitely brings something special for his fans on every occasion. It is the month of Sawan, so once again remembering Bhole, he has released one of his Bhojpuri songs.

Bhojpuri version of ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’

Khesarilal Yadav has recreated and released Bollywood’s famous singer Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ in his style, after which people are very fond of this song. This song of Khesari Lal Yadav is actually Sawan Special, which has been released from Saregama Hum Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

Millions of views in a few hours

The song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ has been released only a few hours and till now it has got millions of views. Let us tell you that its original track was recorded in the year 1974 in the film ‘Aapki Kasam’ in the voices of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. This song was picturized on Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

great chemistry

This time the song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ has been recreated by Khesari Lal Yadav in Bhojpuri, which looks great, this song is also being liked by the people. Khesarilal Yadav has sung this song in collaboration with Shilpi Raj, while Shweta Mahara is seen in the music video of this song, with whom Khesari’s chemistry is solid.

about the song

It is worth noting that the lyrics of the song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ have been composed by Ajay Mandal. Music is by Shubham Raj (SBR). PRO is Ranjan Sinha. Special thanks to Vivek Singh. DOP is Venkat Mahesh. The director team is Sanju (Gunjan and Nihal). The production is by Anand Kumar.

