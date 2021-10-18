Khesari Lal Yadav Struggle: The Bhojpuri actor used to be a servant at Guddu Rangeela home, this is how his life changed.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s film, ‘Litti Chokha’ has been released recently which has been well received by the audience. Regarding this film, Khesari Lal Yadav has said that the farmers movement started when it was being made. The story of the film also revolves around a farmer, so he got a lot of inspiration for this film from the farmers’ movement. While talking on the film, Khesari has also recalled his struggle.

In a conversation with Bihar, Khesari Lal told that at one time he had also been a house servant of Bhojpuri singer Guddu Rangeela. He told, ‘I have been a servant of Guddu Rangeela for three months. His servant had run away and there was no one to make bread with him, so I used to make bread with him, also used to sweep and mop. Because he was a star and at that time there was a greed that I am with the star and I do not exist.

Khesari told that by depositing 12 thousand rupees with great difficulty, he released his first song which flopped. After this Khesari started working as a servant of Guddu Rangeela. He took out another cassette after depositing some money.

Khesari said, ‘After some time I took out my second cassette which lasted a little. Then the company started investing money in my songs but I did not get the money. My only job was to buy a cassette by investing twelve and thirteen thousand rupees and put up its poster in every shop. I feel that there would be no corner left that would have been saved from putting up my posters. At many places, I even had to listen to the abuse of mother and sister that where they come and put them. My posters used to be torn in front of me.

Khesari Lal Yadav made his debut as an actor in Bhojpuri films with the film ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’. Khesari Lal has received Best Actor awards for his films ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ and ‘Sangharsh’. Khesari Lal Yadav also participated in Bigg Boss 13.