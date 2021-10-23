Khesari Lal Yadav told Pawan Singh ‘an old man’, gave clarification after controversy

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav often gets into some controversy or the other. Some time back, his feud with co-star Kajal Raghavani became a topic of discussion. Now a controversy has arisen regarding Pawan Singh. A few days ago, Khesari Lal Yadav had called Pawan Singh an ‘elderly’, on which Pawan Singh’s fans had taken a dig at him. Now Khesari Lal Yadav has given clarification on this controversy and said that people older than himself are addressed only by calling them elders.

Khesari also said that his best friendship in the film industry is with Pawan Singh. In an interview to a media platform named Bindass Bhojpuria, Khesari Lal said, ‘I am closest to Pawan Bhaiya because our conversations are regular. And I do not talk to anyone and neither am I close to anyone.

On calling Pawan Singh an old man, Khesari clarified, ‘In the Bihar from which I come, elders are called elders. It doesn’t mean that they are old. In which language the world took him, I do not know, but for me a man older than me is an elder. For me all the heroes in the industry are elders except one Kallu ji.

He further said, ‘All the heroes in terms of age, all are elders for me. I may be his senior on screen but everyone is old in age. When Khesari Lal Yadav was asked when he would share the screen with Pawan Singh and other Bhojpuri actors, he replied that people do not have dates for him.

Talking about Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghavani controversy, this entire controversy started when Khesari Lal Yadav called Kajal Raghavani unfaithful during a live show. He said that now he will not do any film with Kajal in the future. On his allegation, Kajal accused Khesari of defaming him several times. Kajal said that Khesari is presenting her in a wrong way because she is from Gujarat. However, Khesari Lal Yadav later apologized to Kajal.