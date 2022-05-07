Khesari lal yadav tweet against bihar police said after sushant singh rajput now me.

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently informed that he is getting threats to rape his daughter. Khesari Lal Yadav had also tweeted related to this. Seeking action against the person who threatened his family and security, Khesari Lal Yadav had sought help from Bihar Police for this.

Khesari also expected help from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After waiting for several days, when Khesari did not see a helping hand, he once again expressed his feeling through social media. Khesari Lal Yadav has said that Sushant Singh should not be like Rajput.

Khesari Lal Yadav, while speaking his mind in front of the fans, has told how he got the support of the people and is getting the courage to move forward. Khesari Lal Yadav has tweeted that my mind is disturbed for the last few days. I am upset