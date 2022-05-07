Khesari lal yadav tweet against bihar police said after sushant singh rajput now me.

Entertainment

18 hours ago
Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently informed that he is getting threats to rape his daughter. Khesari Lal Yadav had also tweeted related to this. Seeking action against the person who threatened his family and security, Khesari Lal Yadav had sought help from Bihar Police for this.

Khesari also expected help from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After waiting for several days, when Khesari did not see a helping hand, he once again expressed his feeling through social media. Khesari Lal Yadav has said that Sushant Singh should not be like Rajput.

Khesari Lal Yadav, while speaking his mind in front of the fans, has told how he got the support of the people and is getting the courage to move forward. Khesari Lal Yadav has tweeted that my mind is disturbed for the last few days. I am upset

Khesari further wrote that seeing how a person can threaten someone’s wife and children like this. Taking forward his point, Khesari has written that you have got a lot of support in this fight. Which has given me courage to move forward. Hope that disgusting person will be behind the bars soon. May God keep his family happy.

Earlier, in one of his tweets, Khesari Lal Yadav, expressing his pain, wrote that Bihar Police is doing the same thing with me today as it happened with brother Sushant Singh Rajput some time ago.

He further writes that they are the same group who did the whole drama by filing FIR with their mind. From which they will get or get political benefit. Today I am being run all the way. FIR is not even being registered.

Significantly, on the first day of May, a person shared a video on social media about Khesari Lal Yadav. Where Khesari was abused a lot and threatened to rape his daughter.

