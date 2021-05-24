Khichdi producer jokes about 'the perfect Indian reunion' with parody poster of Friends special

JD Majethia, producer of Khichdi, lately shocked followers with the poster of Friends: The Reunion that includes the appreciated Hindi comedy movie’s solid. Majethia, who performed Himanshu inside the current, captioned the painting as “the easiest probably Indian reunion.”

At the moment, followers are anticipating the worthy-anticipated reunion of Friends that is all house to flow into on 27 Can even unbiased on US platform HBO Max. For Indian viewers, the actual episode could probably be accessible on ZEE5.

Within the altered picture, Joey has been edited to personal Majethia’s face, Anang Desai’s face is positioned on Ross, Vandana Pathak is there as a alternative of Rachel, Supriya Pathak on Monica, Kirti Kulhari’s face could probably probably even be seen on Phoebe and at last Rajeev Mehta’s face on Chandler.

Spy this submit on Instagram A submit shared by Jd Majethia (@jd_majethia)

Khichdi, which follows an eccentric Gujarati household’s day-to-day adventures, premiered on Famous person Plus in 2002. This turned adopted by Speedy Khichdi in 2005 and Khichdi Returns in 2018. Khichdi: The Movie, with the aforementioned actors, launched in 2010 nevertheless carried out averagely on the field house of job.