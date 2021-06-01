Khloe Kardashian’s ‘direct message’ to woman claiming Tristan Thompson fathered her son is fake



SPARKING ROMANCE RUMORS: September, 2016

Khloe and Tristan have been noticed on a number of events spending ‘high quality time collectively’ and having fun with a steamy and romantic getaway collectively in San Lucas, Mexico over the Labor Day weekend.

Following their seemingly profitable trip, the pair made their first public outing collectively at pal Flo Rida’s birthday celebration in Miami.

TRISTAN BECOMES A DAD: December 12, 2016

Whereas Khloe and Tristan’s romance was simply heating up, the NBA participant grew to become a father for the primary time.

He welcomed son, Prince Oliver Thompson, into the world along with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Rumors have continued to flow into that Tristan and Khloe first met when he was nonetheless courting Jordan.

PURE HAPPINESS: August, 2017

Khloe informed Mail On Sunday practically one 12 months since they began courting that she was within the ‘greatest relationship ever’.

‘I am in one of the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it would not take a hoop for me to really feel that method.’

‘My boyfriend is very protecting of me. Feeling beloved and validated and safe is an enormous factor. Tristan is protecting of my total household, which is stunning.’

KHLOE’S PREGNANT: December 20, 2017

After rumors continued to flow into, Khloe lastly confirmed on December 20, 2017, that she was in reality anticipating her first little one with her boyfriend of one-year.

‘My best dream realized! We’re having a child! I had been ready and questioning however God had a plan all alongside. He knew what He was doing. I merely had to belief in Him and be affected person. I nonetheless at occasions cannot imagine that our love created life!,’ she started the prolonged monochrome put up.

‘Tristan, thanks for loving me the best way that you simply do! Thanks for treating me like a Queen! Thanks for making me really feel stunning in any respect phases! Tristan, most of all, Thanks for making me a MOMMY!!! You might have made this expertise much more magical than I may have envisioned! I’ll always remember how fantastic you’ve got been to me throughout this time! Thanks for making me so joyful my love!’

Khloe continued to gush over her pleasure – sharing the information moments earlier than she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Present.

Child on the best way: After rumors continued to flow into, Khloe confirmed on December 20, 2017, that she was in reality anticipating her first little one with her boyfriend of one-year

IT’S A GIRL! March 4, 2018

Season 14 finale of Preserving Up With The Kardashians noticed the sweetness discover out her first born could be a daughter.

‘You are mendacity! I do not really feel like I am having a woman. I am, like, in a state of shock,’ she stated when her sister Kylie Jenner informed her the information.

Khloe went on to say that whatever the child’s gender she and Tristan would love the tot dearly, including: ‘She’ll be so cute.’

PRE-BABY SCANDAL: April 10, 2018

Out nesting in Cleveland in Tristan’s house, the primary of assorted dishonest scandals emerged – simply two days earlier than she gave start.

In photos and movies obtained by Day by day Mail, the athlete was seen kissing one other woman in a New York Metropolis membership.

That very same day, TMZ additionally launched older content material from October 2017 of the star making out and touching another females while in a hookah lounge in Washington D.C.

Youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was the one to break the information to Khloe.

On the level the information broke, mother Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and Khloe’s physician jumped on a non-public airplane to be with the star.

KHLOE AND TRISTAN WELCOME A BABY GIRL: April 12, 2018

Regardless of the drama and intense stress between the members of the family, Tristan was within the supply room when Khloe gave start.

A supply informed Us Weekly on the time that Khloe was ‘shell-shocked and beside herself’ when she learnt in regards to the dishonest scandal.

TRUE THOMPSON: April 16, 2018

Whereas Khloe continued to not acknowledge the dishonest scandal, she revealed 4 days after the start that she had named her daughter, True.

‘Our little lady, True Thompson, has fully stolen our hearts and we’re overwhelmed with LOVE,’ she wrote.

‘Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the household! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!’

STAYING WITH TRISTAN: June, 2018

Whereas followers continued to bombard Khloe with questions on whereas she was nonetheless with Tristan, she lastly hit out at a Twitter consumer.

‘You don’t have any information of what goes on in our family or the big rebuilding this takes to even coexist,’ she wrote.

‘I am happy with my energy. I admire your opinion and I hope you maintain that very same opinion to everybody else who has stayed in conditions.’

Bundle of pleasure: Regardless of the drama and intense stress between the members of the family, Tristan was within the supply room when Khloe gave start to True in April 2018

FAMILY VACATION: June, 2018

To the shock of many, Khloe and Tristan appeared to be extra again on than ever throughout a pair’s retreat with sister Kendall and her on-and-off beau, Ben Simmons.

Khloe and Tristan returned to their joyful place, Mexico, the place photos noticed them laughing, consuming and having fun with plenty of PDA while within the sizzling tub and on the seaside.

CHEATING PART THREE: September 26, 2018

Tristan was allegedly at it as soon as once more when he stepped out into an LA nightclub.

Whereas Khloe and True spent the evening at house, the basketball participant was seen ‘touching a random lady’s butt’.

‘Tristan and a woman have been chatting and flirting all through the evening. They have been very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt,’ reported an insider to Us Weekly.

THANKSGIVING AS A FAMILY OF 3: November 22, 2018

Regardless of rumors the pair had break up for good, with Khloe now completely dwelling in LA and Tristan largely in Cleveland, the sweetness and True headed off to spend Thanksgiving with him.

‘Completely happy thanksgiving from my household to yours #GiveThanks #blessed’

And it wasn’t lengthy earlier than Khloe hit out at a fan that tensions between the Kardashian/Jenner siblings was the rationale she fled to Ohio.

‘Y’all are reaching now,’ she tweeted on November 23. ‘I’ve spent the previous 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving … My sisters and I are completely fantastic thanks! All of their households have been in a position to journey however TT being in season, he can’t.’

IT’S OVER: February 19, 2019

With Khloe again to posting her cryptic quotes on Instagram, followers have been fast to suspect issues had as soon as once more gone pair formed between within the romance division.

It was reported that Khloe spent Valentine’s Day alone with Tristan allegedly flirting up a storm with different ladies in a Los Angeles bar.

TMZ then experiences that Tristan ‘cheated on Khloe’ with none aside from sister Kylie’s greatest pal, Jordyn Woods.

Whereas internet hosting a celebration at his LA house, Tristan was seen locking lips with the 21-year-old, in accordance to sources who spoke to Hollywood Unlocked.

‘Thompson and Woods have been throughout one another, and, it wasn’t simply “pleasant,”‘ the celebration attendee divulged.

Nonetheless collectively: To the shock of many, Khloe and Tristan appeared to be again on in July 2018 just a few months after the start of True and the dishonest scandal

TRISTAN’S PATERNITY TEST: January 2020

Tristan is accused of fathering a toddler with mannequin Kimberly Alexander, who claims he is the dad of her five-year-old son

Sources shut to the NBA star say the he did have a one-night stand with Kimberly however round 2011-2012, which doesn’t match up with the age of her son

The NBA star takes a paternity check, which comes out detrimental, however Kimberley claims the lab falsified the outcomes on account of its Kardashian connection.

In Might, Tristan recordsdata a libel lawsuit in opposition to Kimberly after she continues to insist he is the daddy.

The submitting describes Alexander as a ‘wannabe social media influencer and pornographic mannequin/performer who is so determined to obtain her fifteen minutes of fame that she not too long ago fabricated a false declare that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers heart/energy ahead Thompson is the daddy of her practically five-year-old son,’ in accordance to Individuals.

LOCKED DOWN TOGETHER: March 2020

Amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Khloe and Tristan determined to isolate collectively at her California mansion in order that they will co-parent, True.

Nevertheless, Khloe denied they reconciled after posting an Instagram with True captioned: ‘The one factor I would like you to bear in mind is how a lot your daddy and I like you!’

Requested by a fan, ‘Does this imply there [sic] again collectively’, Khloe replied: ‘It means her mother and father love her past measure.’

STAYING SINGLE: April 7, 2010

Khloe revealed she has no need to date once more after splitting from Tristan and has been single for a 12 months.

Talking to mum Kris on KUWTK, she stated: ‘I’ve pals which are like, “I wanna hook you up with somebody,” and I simply do not care.

‘I am centered on myself and True and like, that is simply what I do. Who is aware of, perhaps I will by no means date once more.’

BABY NUMBER TWO? April 24, 2020

Khloe admits she is contemplating having one other child with Tristan, regardless of the actual fact they’re separated.

An episode of Preserving Up With The Kardashian noticed Tristan reveal he is ‘on board’ with being a sperm donor after the truth star freezes her eggs.

In a confessional, Khloé admitted: ‘I don’t know what my future holds with Tristan and I, however I actually really feel loads higher understanding, ”Okay, I’ve 5 embryos in a freezer. If I need to use them, I’ve them there”.’

Is she the rationale for the break up? It is reported that Tristan ‘cheats on Khloe’ with none aside from sister Kylie’s greatest pal, Jordyn Woods

GETTING COSY: June 10, 2020

Khloe and Tristan placed on a ‘very cosy’ show at a mutual pal’s birthday celebration, however sources declare they aren’t collectively.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the pair are seen standing subsequent to each other with their arms round one another whereas singing and filming the birthday celebration

A SECRET ENGAGEMENT? June 29, 2020

Khloe sparked engagement rumors with Tristan after sporting a ‘large rock on her ring finger’.

Khloe posted photographs from her thirty sixth birthday celebration carrying a large pear-shaped diamond with followers instantly flooding the feedback to ask if Tristan had popped the query.

Nevertheless, a supply later informed UsWeekly that they’re ‘not engaged.’

The fact star celebrated her birthday with a small gathering of household and shut pals, the place she ‘acted like have been again collectively,’ with Tristan, an insider informed Individuals.

BACK ON: June 1, 2020

After dwelling collectively in lockdown, Khloe and Tristan are ‘giving their relationship one other strive,’ a supply tells Individuals.

They add: ‘Tristan is working onerous to show himself and has been an important dad to True’, which seems to have swayed Khloe into giving him one other likelihood.