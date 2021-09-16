Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Poster: Farhan Akhtar Movie Kho Gaya Hum Kahan: The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’ will give Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi a second chance to work together. Earlier, the two stars will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s film. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
It is worth noting that during one of the shows, Ananya Pandey had said, ‘I can’t deny that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter but my father has worked very hard. When my first film was a year late, my dad didn’t congratulate me because he knew anything could happen here. If I get a chance, I will definitely take it. My father never worked in a religion film. He was never invited to Coffee With Karan. Everyone has their own journey. On Ananya Pandey’s statement, Siddhant Chaturvedi immediately said, ‘Everyone has their own journey, the only difference is that their struggle starts from where their dreams come true.’
