Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Poster: Farhan Akhtar Movie Kho Gaya Hum Kahan: The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Bollywood actor and producer Farhan Akhtar has announced a new film. Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gaurav will be seen in the lead roles in the film titled ‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’. Apart from Farhan Akhtar, the film will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Also, Arjun Varain Singh will be directing the film. Arjun will be Warren Singh’s first film as a director. The film is said to be the ‘digital’ age story of three friends from Bombay.

Ananya Pandey has shared a poster of the movie ‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’ on social media from her Instagram account. With this he wrote, ‘Find your friends and you will not need followers.’ In the movie poster, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gaurav are sitting in one place and clicking selfies. The actress has also shared two videos related to the film.





‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’ will give Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi a second chance to work together. Earlier, the two stars will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s film. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

It is worth noting that during one of the shows, Ananya Pandey had said, ‘I can’t deny that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter but my father has worked very hard. When my first film was a year late, my dad didn’t congratulate me because he knew anything could happen here. If I get a chance, I will definitely take it. My father never worked in a religion film. He was never invited to Coffee With Karan. Everyone has their own journey. On Ananya Pandey’s statement, Siddhant Chaturvedi immediately said, ‘Everyone has their own journey, the only difference is that their struggle starts from where their dreams come true.’