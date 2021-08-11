khudiram bose death anniversary who said judge give some time will tell how to make bomb – Punya Tithi

Young revolutionaries played a big role in the freedom struggle. There were many of them who laid down their lives at a very young age. The name of Khudiram Bose is also included in such revolutionaries. He was hanged on 11 August 1908 at the age of only 18. He was still smiling when the judge sentenced him to death.

On July 13, 1908, when he was being sentenced in the court, the judge asked him, do you understand the meaning of punishment? Bose smiled softly and said, Yes, I understand everything. My lawyer said that I am too young so cannot make bombs. But if you give me some time, I can teach you how to make bombs too.

After the sentencing, the fire of agitation erupted in the streets of Kolkata. Let us inform that Bose was involved in the incident of bomb blast at Khudiram Bose Narayangarh railway station. He along with Prafulla Chandra Chaki wanted to kill the cruel Englishman Kingsford. One day he threw a bomb at Kingsford’s wagon. After this, both of them started raising slogans of Vande Mataram. However, Kingsford was not present in the wagon that day. The family of another British officer died in this explosion. After this the police arrested him.

When the two young revolutionaries were surrounded, Prafulla Chaki shot himself but Khudiram was caught. He also took responsibility for the incident. There was never a wrinkle on his face till he reached the noose of the gallows. He happily embraced death and sacrificed his life for the country. It is said that when he reached the gallows, he had Gita with him. After his martyrdom, the trumpet of revolution sounded. Even the weavers started writing the name of Khudiram Bose on the banks of the dhoti.





