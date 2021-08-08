Khurrana is playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta in the film set against the backdrop of a medical campus

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently taking part in the shooting of ‘Doctor Ji’ in Bhopal. Set against the backdrop of a medical campus, the film stars Khurana as Dr Uday Gupta, while Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside him as a medical student. Shefali Shah is also working in the film. Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is making her directorial debut with this film. Anubhuti has earlier directed serials like ‘Aafsos’ along with the short film ‘Moi Marjani’.

Aditya Roy Kapur to play double role in Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’

After Kabir, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khaitan are now going to make a Hindi remake of Tamil hit film Thadam. Aditya Roy Kapoor has been selected to play the lead role of this film. He will play a double role in the film. Based on true events, the film will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar. ‘Thadam’ was released in 2019. Tamil ‘Thadam’, directed by Mageej Thirumeni, is the story of a police officer who has to solve a murder case in which a lookalike of him is arrested on the basis of evidence. Arun Vijay played a double role in the film.

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Dial 100’ to premiere on ZEE5 today

The mystery thriller ‘Dial 100’ will be shown on ZEE5 today. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Manoj Bajpayee. Rensil D’Silva has written films like ‘Aks’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’. His first film as a director was Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Kurbaan’ released in 2009. ‘Dial 100’ is produced by Sidharth Malhotra in association with Sony Pictures Film India. The film has been written by Rensil himself while the dialogues have been written by Niranjan Iyengar.

Kiara Advani associated with director Shankar’s film ‘RC15’

Kiara Advani has been roped in as Ramcharan Teja’s heroine in producer Dil Raju and Shirish Garu’s film ‘RC15’. It was announced on Kiara’s birthday. Directed by Shankar (director of ‘Shivaji’ and ‘Robot’), this film is being made in three languages ​​Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This is the 50th film of producer Dil Raju.





