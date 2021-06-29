Khushi Kapoor Bold Picture In Halter Neck Swimsuit – Khushi Kapoor Photos: Bold avatar of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in red swimming dress, fans injured after seeing pictures

New Delhi. Both the daughters of late actress Sridevi are making fans crazy about their looks. While a Janhvi Kapoor is making a place in the hearts of the fans by working in her film, the same Khushi is robbing the hearts of the fans by sharing special photos on social media.

Some time ago Khushi Kapoor used to be in discussion about fashion. But this time she is making headlines with the pictures of her bold style. Daughter Khushi Kapoor has shared some of her pictures, seeing that you too will be crazy about it.

These pictures going viral on social media are from Khushi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot in which she is seen in a red halter-neck swimsuit. In these pictures, the glimpse of mother Sridevi is clearly visible in Khushi’s face.

Khushi is wearing red leather pants below with a swimsuit and has posed smiling like this. Keeping her hair open, Khushi complemented her look by applying red lipstick with red boots. These pictures are being liked a lot by the fans.

Please tell that soon after Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is also going to debut in acting. Her father Boney Kapoor had told that she is going to work in films soon. Still waiting for a good new project.