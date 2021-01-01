Khushi Kapoor posts mandatory bathroom selfie: Janhvi Kapoor posts funny response to Khushi Kapoor mandatory bathroom selfie
The first comment on this happy selfie is made by her sister Janhvi. Janhvi Kapoor wrote on this selfie – I can bite your hands. Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Kashyap, Masaba Gupta etc. have also commented on this selfie of Anand.
On Monday, Anil Kapoor hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Riya and Karan Baluni. In addition to the members of the household, a few guests were present at this time. Many guests like Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Riya’s girlfriend Masaba Gupta, Parnia Qureshi, Farah Khan, Mohit Marwah were seen at Riya Kapoor’s wedding reception party.
