Khushi Kapoor shares vintage photo of Mom Sridevi and Dad Boney Kapoor

New Delhi. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, are very active on social media. Where Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in Bollywood. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor is currently away from films. Khushi Kapoor may not have appeared in films, but still she remains in the news. Recently, Khushi Kapoor has posted an old picture of father Boney Kapoor and mother Sridevi. Due to which she has been in the headlines.

Khushi Kapoor shares throwback photo of parents

Khushi Kapoor has posted this picture on her official Instagram account. The picture shared by Khushi. In it, Boney Kapoor is seen standing with Sridevi. The mountains and the sea are visible behind both. Sridevi is wearing a black and white lines scarf with a black outfit. Which is making her look even more beautiful.

Also, wearing black goggles, Sridevi looks very stylish. On the other hand, talk about the look of Boney Kapoor, he looks quite handsome in a white T-shirt and gray jacket. Along with this, Boney Kapoor is also wearing a red cap. Both are listening to the matter very carefully.

In the caption, praise the parents

Sharing the picture of mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor wrote in the caption that ‘The Coolest’. People are very fond of this post of Khushi Kapoor. So far more than 28 thousand likes have come on this post of his. On the other hand, sister Janhvi Kapoor has also liked this post.

Khushi Kapoor’s killer photoshoot in red outfit

Let us tell you that Khushi Kapoor remains in the most discussions about her photoshoot. Recently, she posted some pictures of herself giving a great pose in a red outfit. Khushi Kapoor’s style was to be seen in these pictures. In red out and open hair, Khushi Kapoor gave more than one pose in front of the camera. After seeing which everyone was not tired of praising him.