Khushi Kapoor’s Phone Wallpaper Features Old Photo of Sridevi, Netizens Get Emotional





Mumbai: Late actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor by no means misses an opportunity to indicate the world that how a lot they love their beloved mom, who handed away in February 2018. Lately paparazzi noticed Sridevi’s youthful daughter Khushi Kapoor on the streets of Mumbai and what caught their consideration was her cellphone which had a wallpaper of Sridevi and child Khushi. Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly on Comparability of Anupama With Sridevi: I Really feel Overwhelmed As I’m Obsessed With Her

On Tuesday, Khushi Kapoor had gone for a stroll in all black garments and a pink masks. As she stated hello to the paps, a glimpse of her cellphone’s lock display screen was captured on the digital camera and a close-up image gave a greater take a look at the wallpaper. The wallpaper had child Khushi sitting on Sridevi’s shoulders. It’s the similar pic that was shared by Khushi earlier on social media. Final 12 months in August, she shared the photograph on her Instagram account. Sharing the photograph, Khushi wrote, “Miss you (sic).” Additionally Learn – Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Share Uncommon Throwback Footage With ‘Mumma’ Sridevi on Mom’s Day

After the photographs had been uploaded, netizens bought emotional and commented: “😢😢 mother will at all times be mother positive she is lacking her”. One other one wrote: “We miss u sri ji❤️”. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada Regrets Not Speaking to Sridevi Regardless of Being Locked Inside Make-up Room

Take a look on the photos right here:

On Mom’s day, Khushi shared a bunch of photographs of her late mom Sridevi. She captioned the publish on Instagram, “Glad Mom’s Day to one of the best (sic).”

Sridevi grew to become the feminine famous person after starring in superhit movies. She breathed her final on the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor will probably be subsequent seen within the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil movie Kolamavu Kokila. The movie is renamed Good Luck Jerry and likewise stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in necessary roles. She additionally has Dostana 2 and Takht in her pipeline.