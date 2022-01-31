Kia Announces Recall Of More Than 410,000 Vehicles Due To Possible Problem With Airbags – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a major nationwide car recall.

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles because of possible problems with airbags.

The recall includes certain Sedona, Soul, and Forte models.

The company says airbags might not deploy because of an electrical problem.

So far, there have not been any reported injuries or deaths because of the malfunction.

The cars can be taken to local dealers to be inspected and fixed at no charge.

